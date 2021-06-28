New York to visit Washington Monday

New York Mets (40-33, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (37-38, second in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will play on Monday.

The Nationals are 16-16 against opponents from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .309.

The Mets are 18-15 against NL East Division opponents. New York has slugged .367 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .450.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-2. Patrick Corbin recorded his fifth victory and Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBIs for Washington. Taijuan Walker registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Nationals with 22 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

Alonso leads the Mets with 11 home runs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mets: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.04 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (wrist).