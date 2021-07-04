Crew open Lower.com Field with 2-2 tie with Revolution

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) AP

Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field.

Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts.

An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a 2-0 lead.

Columbus (4-3-4) also opened Historic Crew Stadium against New England, winning 2-0 on May 15, 1999.

D.C. UNITED 7, TORONTO FC 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC night to break the franchise goal record of six.

The 18-year-old Paredes put away a first-timer off a cross by Andy Najar. D.C. United (5-6-1) became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals.

Nigel Robertha, Paul Arriola and Yamil Assad also scored, and Toronto had an own goal. Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto (1-8-2).

RED BULLS 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the 79th minute and New York Red handed Orlando City its first home loss of the season.

Cristian Cásseres Jr opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (5-5-1) in the sixth minute.

Chris Mueller tied it for Orlando City (6-2-3) in the 59th.

EARTHQUAKES 2, MINNESOTA UNIED 2, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute for San Jose against Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Cade Cowell also scored for the Earthquakes (3-7-2).

Ramón Ábila and Brent Kallman scored for Minnesota (4-4-3).

MONTREAL 1, INTER MIAMI 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mathieu Choinière scored his first career MLS goal and Montreal beat Inter Miami at Red Bull Arena.

Montreal (4-3-4) is unbeaten in four straight games in a single season for the first time since winning four straight in June-July 2018.

James Pantemis had three saves had his second career shutout for Montreal.

Miami dropped to 2-7-2.

NASHVILLE 1, UNION 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored in the second minute and Nashville held on to beat Philadelphia, ending the Union’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

Sapong, who scored 36 goals for the Union (5-3-4) from 2015-18, ran onto a ball by Randall Leal, then split a pair of players with a roller inside the far post.

Joe Willis had four saves for for Nashville (4-1-6) for his fifth shutout of the season and his first since May 23 .

FIRE 3, ATLANTA UNITED 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Ignacio Aliseda had his first two-goal game in MLS and Chicago beat Atlanta United.

Chicago (2-7-2) snapped a four-game winless streak. Atlanta (2-3-6) is winless in six games.

The 21-year-old Aliseda opened the scoring in the 34th minute and made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. Przemyslaw Frankowski added a goal.

LOS ANGELES FC 1, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — José Cifuentes scored in the 69th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake or its first road victory of the season.

Cifuentes finished Eddie Segura’s cross from just behind the penalty spot into the right corner. Carlos Vela played a heel flick to Segura to get him an opening on the right side of the area.

Three minutes later, Segura made the defensive play of the match for LAFC (4-4-3), clearing off the line a sure goal by Rubio Rubín. Real Salt Lake (3-3-4) was shut out for the second time this season.

FC CINCINNATI 1, DYNAMO 1, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Pasher scored for Houston in the third minute and Álvaro Barreal countered for FC Cincinnati in the fifth in the draw.

Pasher one-timed Sam Junqua’s wide cross with a left-footed rocket into the upper left corner to give the Dynamo (3-3-6) the lead.

Geoff Cameron split several Dynamo defenders with a pass from Cincinnati’s half of the field to lead Barreal into an open space. Barreal slotted home the finish to tie it for FC Cincinnati (3-5-2).