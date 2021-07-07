Torres out of Yankees lineup with left hamstring issue

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was out of the lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against Seattle due to issues with his left hamstring.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Torres felt cramping in the hamstring during the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets. Torres didn’t play in the second game but was bothered by the hamstring while warming up for a possible pinch-hit appearance.

Boone said he had Torres in the original lineup for Tuesday but pulled him after Torres said he was still feeling something in the leg. Boone said the team wanted to see Torres go through pregame work before deciding if the Yankees need to take more extensive action.

“I’m hoping it’s not anything too serious but we’ll just have to see where he’s at,” Boone said.

Torres is hitting a career-low .238 with three homers and 26 RBIs in 72 games. He’s also committed 12 errors, second among shortstops in the American League.

Boone also said Clint Frazier is going through some final testing this week after going on the injured list last week with vertigo, three years after a concussion that hampered him for an entire season. Boone said some of the more significant tests Frazier went through last week all came back normal, but didn’t want to guess about when the outfielder may be able to return.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate on it until we get the final report and see where Clint’s at exactly,” Boone said.