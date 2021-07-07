Pirates beat Braves 2-1 on bases loaded walk in 9th inning

Pittsburgh Pirates' John Nogowski, left, and Jacob Stallings, second from left, congratulate Ben Gamel (18) after Gamel hit a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) AP

Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night and a three-game winning streak.

Matzek (0-3) threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.

Pittsburgh has won three in a row following a six-game losing streak. The Braves had won four of five before losing twice to the Pirates.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a pair of doubles for the Pirates. Adam Frazier and Wilmer Difo also had two hits each.

Orlando Arcia had two of the Braves’ five hits, including a home run.

Richard Rodríguez (4-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered off Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also went deep and Baltimore beat Toronto.

Toronto hit three home runs, too, including No. 28 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. All the homers came after Baltimore had taken a 7-1 lead.

Matz (7-4) allowed six hits and four runs — three earned — and struck out four in four innings.

Making his first major league start, Orioles right-hander Spencer Watkins (1-0) allowed one run and three hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Guerrero hit solo shot in the eighth after Randal Grichuck went deep in the seventh, and Lourdes Guriel Jr. capped the scoring with a two-run drive in the ninth.

RANGERS 10, TIGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over Detroit.

Hicks hit a two-run homer in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead 2-1 in a four-run inning.

Daniel Norris (0-3) allowed two hits and two earned runs in a third of an inning.

John King (7-5) allowed Jake Rogers’ solo homer in the sixth.

Brock Holt and Adolis García hit solo homers in the eighth for the Rangers. Rookie Dane Dunning allowed one hit in five innings, Robbie Grossman’s solo homer in the fourth.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and Houston rallied to beat Oakland for its fifth straight win.

The Astros took the lead with a three-run outburst in the sixth inning. Altuve gave the Astros their first lead with a two-run single, and Yuli Gurriel added an RBI groundout. Myles Straw had an RBI single in the fourth.

Oakland tagged Houston starter Framber Valdez for three runs in the first and second innings.

Bryan Abreu (3-3) threw two scoreless innings for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

J.B. Wendelken (1-1) allowed two runs in one inning and took the loss. Oakland has lost four of the last five games.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched six strong innings and Chicago took advantage of sloppy play to beat Minnesota.

Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee, had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins.

It was the only hit by Chicago in seven innings against Minnesota starter José Berríos (7-3), who struck out 10.

Rodón (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak. Liam Hendriks pitched the final two innings for his 22nd save.