Heaney expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (54-33, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-42, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +109, Red Sox -126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Boston will square off on Wednesday.

The Angels are 25-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .439 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .682 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Red Sox are 27-16 on the road. Boston's lineup has 110 home runs this season, Rafael Devers leads the club with 21 homers.

The Angels won the last meeting 5-3. Ohtani earned his fourth victory and Max Stassi went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Nathan Eovaldi took his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 92 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .583.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .282 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Jose Rojas: (undisclosed), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).