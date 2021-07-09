Richards scheduled to start as Boston hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (42-43, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-34, first in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -132, Phillies +114; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Philadelphia will play on Friday.

The Red Sox are 27-17 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Phillies are 18-27 in road games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .311, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .373.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-2. Zack Wheeler secured his fourth victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs and has 73 RBIs.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .242 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).