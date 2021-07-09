Sports

Gonzales expected to start as Mariners host the Angels

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels (44-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (46-42, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (6-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-5, 5.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +110, Angels -127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will play on Friday.

The Mariners are 27-19 in home games in 2020. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .290 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .346.

The Angels have gone 18-22 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .440 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .690 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-5. Logan Gilbert earned his first victory and Donnie Walton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Patrick Sandoval registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 36 extra base hits and is batting .253.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 69 RBIs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .212 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 8-2, .297 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

