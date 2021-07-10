Giolito scheduled to start for Chicago against Baltimore

Chicago White Sox (52-35, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-59, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 7.16 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +176, White Sox -209; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Orioles are 13-28 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .380.

The White Sox are 21-21 on the road. Chicago has slugged .413 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .450 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 12-1. Dallas Keuchel recorded his seventh victory and Adam Engel went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Jorge Lopez registered his 12th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 104 hits and has 34 RBIs.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 extra base hits and 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .265 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .311 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).