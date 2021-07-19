Nashville SC plays Columbus after Mukhtar’s 3-goals game

Nashville SC (5-1-7) vs. Columbus Crew (5-3-5)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +140, Nashville SC +202, Draw +218; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC into a matchup with Columbus following a three-goal performance against Chicago.

The Crew compiled a 12-6-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 10-1-0 in home matches. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and recorded 33 assists.

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-5-3 on the road. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino, Gyasi Zardes, Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Derrick Etienne, Harrison Afful.

Nashville SC: Alistair Johnston, Dominique Badji (injured), Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.