Los Angeles FC seeks to extend 3-game win streak with victory against Portland

Los Angeles FC (6-4-3) vs. Portland Timbers (5-6-1)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +204, Los Angeles FC +124, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC is looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over Portland.

The Timbers compiled an 11-6-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-4-2 in home matches. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall and 1-6-1 on the road in the 2020 season. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Felipe Mora, Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Yimmi Chara, Marvin Loria (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Mark Anthony Kaye, Kwadwo Opoku (injured).