Mills scheduled to start for Cubs at Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (46-47, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-47, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (4-2, 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jake Woodford (1-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -103, Cubs -113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Cardinals Monday.

The Cardinals are 25-19 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Cubs have gone 18-30 away from home. Chicago is slugging .394 as a unit. Kris Bryant leads the team with a slugging percentage of .497.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his fourth victory and Paul DeJong went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Zach Davies registered his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 36 extra base hits and 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 4-6, .261 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).