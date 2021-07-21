Paddack expected to start for the Padres against Braves

San Diego Padres (55-42, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-47, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +140, Padres -162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Braves are 26-24 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Padres have gone 22-23 away from home. San Diego has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 28, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-1. Touki Toussaint earned his first victory and Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Yu Darvish took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 47 extra base hits and is batting .258.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 100 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).