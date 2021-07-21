Priso scores first MLS goal, Toronto FC ties Red Bulls 1-1

New York Red Bulls forward Fabio, right, is defended by Toronto FC forward Tsubasa Endoh during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Teenage substitute Ralph Priso scored his first MLS goal to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old Priso scored in the 62nd minute. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was only able to tip Yeferson Soteldo’s high cross away and the ball went straight to Priso for a left-footed shot that bounced off the ground and into the goal.

Toronto (2-8-4) improved to 1-0-2 under interim coach Javier Perez. He took over from the fired Chris Armas in the wake of a six-match losing streak.

Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-5-3) in the 46th minute.