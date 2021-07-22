Sports

Nashville SC takes on FC Cincinnati in conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

FC Cincinnati (3-6-4) vs. Nashville SC (5-1-8)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC takes on FC Cincinnati in conference play.

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Alistair Johnston, Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz, Zico Bailey (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Calvin Harris (injured).

