A list of Olympians to follow on social media

Simone Biles, of the United State, trains on the floor exercise during an artistic gymnastics practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

With the Olympics starting Friday, athletes from around the world are in Tokyo, most of them restricted to training and their hotels because of virus protocols. Still, they are posting photos and videos of their travel and preparations for the Games.

A list of 50 Olympic athletes, sorted by sport, to follow on social media, with links to their Instagram accounts.

3-ON-3 BASKETBALL

Rae Lin D’Alie, Italy: Wisconsin native and former University of Wisconsin player who plays pro basketball in Italy.

ARCHERY

Brady Ellison, United States: Three-time Olympic medalist nicknamed “The Arizona Cowboy.”

Ana Paula Vázquez, Mexico: Young archer who began her career using the compound bow, but who has since switched to the recurve bow.

Mete Gazoz, Turkey: Named the 2018 Male Recurve Athlete of the Year and Breakthrough Athlete of the Year by World Archery.

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles, United States: Gymnastics superstar and gold medalist.

Rebeca Andrade, Brazil: Gymnast whose career since the 2016 Olympics has been defined by a streak of injuries.

BADMINTON

Viktor Axelsen, Denmark: Bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics.

BASEBALL

Masahiro Tanaka, Japan: Former New York Yankees pitcher who returned to Japan in early 2021.

Julio Rodríguez, Dominican Republic: Plays in the Seattle Mariners minor league system.

BASKETBALL

Luka Dončić, Slovenia: Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard.

Rui Hachimura, Japan: Washington Wizards forward who played collegiately at Gonzaga.

BOXING

Bakhodir Jalolov, Uzbekistan: Carried the country's flag at the 2016 Olympics.

EQUESTRIAN

Jessica Springsteen, United States: Daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.

FENCING

C.A. Bhavani Devi, India: Became India's first Olympic fencer in sabre.

GOLF

Collin Morikawa, United States: Won the British Open last week. He is an American of Chinese and Japanese descent.

Xander Schauffele, United States: Finished in third at the Masters in April.

HANDBALL

Yahia Omar, Egypt: His father also played on the Egyptian national team.

JUDO

Shohei Ono, Japan: Gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics.

Naohisa Takato, Japan: Ranked first in the extra-lightweight division.

Noël van ’t End, Netherlands: Won a gold medal at the world championships in 2019.

SHOOTING

Seonaid McIntosh, Britain: Continued her family's tradition of competing in shooting, despite suffering from arthritis.

SOCCER

Megan Rapinoe, United States: Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year in 2019.

Takefusa Kubo, Japan: Midfielder for Real Madrid.

SOFTBALL

Monica Abbott, United States: Named MVP of the Japan Women's Softball League five times.

SURFING

Stephanie Gilmore, Australia: Seven-time World Surfing League World Tour champion.

SWIMMING

Federica Pellegrini, Italy: Holds the 200-meter freestyle world record.

Katie Ledecky, United States: Five-time Olympic gold medalist.

TRACK AND FIELD

Sydney McLaughlin, United States: Holds the women's 400-meter hurdled world record.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica: Two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway: Pacemaker for Eliud Kipchoge's sub-2 hour marathon.

Dina Asher-Smith, Britain: Won a gold medal in the women's 200 meters at the 2019 world championships.

Noah Lyles, United States: Won gold medal in the 200 meters at the 2019 world championships.

Johannes Vetter, Germany: Won gold medal in the javelin at the 2017 world championships.

Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar: High jumper named the 2017 IAAF Male Athlete of the Year.

Katerina Stefanidi, Greece: Pole vaulter who won Olympic gold medal in 2016.

Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, France: Three-time medalist in the 60-meter hurdles at the World Indoors.

Malaika Mihambo, Germany: German-Tanzanian long jumper and sprinter.

Ryan Crouser, United States: Shot put gold medalist at the 2016 Games.

Akani Simbine, South Africa: Won a gold medal in the 100 meters at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Kendra Harrison, United States: Broke the world record for the women's 100-meter hurdles in 2016.

Femke Bol, Netherlands: Competes in the 400 meters and the 400-meter hurdles.

Anita Włodarczyk, Poland: Two-time Olympic gold medalist in the hammer throw.

Ajeé Wilson, United States: Pennsylvania native who specializes in the 800 meters.

Léa Sprunger, Switzerland: Competes in the 200 meters and the 400-meter hurdles.

Anthony Zambrano, Colombia: Won a silver medal in the 400 meters at the 2019 world championships.

Thomas Barr, Ireland: Finished fourth in the the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 Olympics.

Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia: Holds the indoor world record for the mile.

Lukas Weißhaidinger, Austria: Won a bronze medal in the discus at the 2019 world championships.

WRESTLING

Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Russian Olympic Committee: Won an Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Games.

Risako Kawai, Japan: Won an Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Games.