DC United hosts the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play

New York Red Bulls (5-5-3) vs. DC United (5-7-2)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +114, New York +238, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United hosts the New York Red Bulls in a conference matchup.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home in the 2020 season. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road during the 2020 season. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum, Adrien Perez, Donovan Pines.

New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).