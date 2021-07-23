Lopez expected to start as Baltimore hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (45-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (31-64, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-8, 5.66 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.05 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +117, Nationals -135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles are 13-30 on their home turf. Baltimore is averaging four RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Nationals have gone 18-25 away from home. Washington is slugging .420 as a unit. Trea Turner leads the team with a slugging percentage of .526.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-5. Patrick Corbin secured his third victory and Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Matt Harvey took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and is batting .314.

Turner leads the Nationals with 37 extra base hits and is batting .320.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .230 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .302 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Anthony Santander: (covid-19 protocols), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).