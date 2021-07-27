Ohtani goes 7, hits RBI single as Angels top Rockies 6-2

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, July 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Shohei Ohtani pitched seven strong innings and hit an early RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Monday night.

In his 15th pitching start of the season and second since the All-Star break, Ohtani (5-1) gave up one run and five hits with five strikeouts. He has allowed a combined one run in two pitching appearances since participating in the Home Run Derby and starting on the mound in the All-Star Game at Colorado this month.

Jack Mayfield added a two-run homer for the Angels, his fourth of the season and third in his last five games. Raisel Iglesias worked a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 chances.

Rockies starter German Marquez, also an All-Star, kept his team close until Mayfield’s seventh-inning homer. Dom Nunez and Brendan Rodgers went deep for Colorado.

Ohtani gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead two Angels batters into the game when he rolled a broken-bat single through the infield and into right-center to score David Fletcher from second base.

Ohtani then stole second and scored on Jared Walsh’s one-out single for a 2-0 advantage.

After giving up three hits in the first inning, Marquez (8-8) settled down until running into trouble in the seventh. He permitted four runs (three earned) on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Ohtani cruised into the fourth before hitting Trevor Story with a pitch. Story yelled as a 97 mph fastball hit him in the back of the left hand. After being tended to by team medical personnel, he remained in the game.

In the fifth, Nunez got to Ohtani with a full-count home run to right field, his sixth of the season.

Facing Nunez again in the seventh, Ohtani struck out the left-handed hitter on a 100 mph fastball for his last out of the game. The right-hander did not issue a walk, and his seven innings matched a season high.

Mayfield, taking advantage of his playing time with third baseman Anthony Rendon on the injured list, followed Adam Eaton's infield single leading off the seventh with his home run just inside the left-field foul pole for a 4-1 lead.

Rodgers got the Rockies to 4-2 in the eighth with a home run off left-hander Jose Quintana, his sixth. Colorado then put runners on second and third before Sam Hillard flied out to the wall in center field against Steve Cishek to end the threat.

The Angels added two runs in the eighth on Max Stassi's single and Eaton's sacrifice fly.

BLACK IS BACK

Rockies manager Bud Black returned from COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols for Monday’s game, ending a 10-day absence that covered eight games. The Rockies went 3-5 under acting manager Mike Redmond.

Black said he watched every pitch on television while he was away and communicated with the front office, as well as the coaching staff, via e-mail, text and “old-school phone.”

The fifth-year Rockies skipper said he is not allowed to say if he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve gotta cut you off there,” Black said. “It’s sorta in the bylaws. Sorry.”

Asked if he was ever ill, Black said, “Well, no. It depends on what you think is sick. I don’t think I was sick.”

How was it watching the team play without him?

“On a scale of 1-to-10, with 10 being the weirdest? A 10,” he said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: The four Rockies players in COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols, who are now working out in Arizona, continue to make progress. RHP Jhoulys Chacin will pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, while RHP Antonio Senzatela threw a bullpen Monday and is expected to be ready for a minor league game by the weekend. RHP Yency Almonte will throw a bullpen Tuesday, while OF Yonathan Daza will also play in a simulated game Tuesday.

Angels: OF Mike Trout’s recovery from a strained right calf continues to plod along, with an examination Monday showing no setback. Trout has dialed back his rehab in recent days after running the bases twice last week. The three-time AL MVP has been out since May 17. … Rendon, initially expected to return from a left hamstring strain by the end of this month, will miss that projection and will need a minor league rehab assignment before coming back.

UP NEXT

The Rockies will send left-hander Austin Gomber (7-5, 3.74 ERA) to the mound in the middle game of the interleague series Tuesday, while the Angels counter with left-hander Jose Suarez (4-3, 2.85).