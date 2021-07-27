Kaprielian scheduled to start for Oakland against San Diego

Oakland Athletics (56-45, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (58-44, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (5-3, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Athletics +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The Padres are 33-19 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .409 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .645 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Athletics are 26-21 on the road. Oakland is hitting a collective .232 this season, led by Matt Olson with an average of .287.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 68 RBIs and is batting .272.

Olson leads the Athletics with 27 home runs and is slugging .588.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).