Austin FC hosts the Colorado Rapids in non-conference play

Colorado Rapids (7-4-3) vs. Austin FC (3-7-4)

Austin; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +121, Colorado +229, Draw +230; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Colorado Rapids meet in a cross-conference matchup.

Austin FC takes the field for the fifteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 15-10 through its first 14 games of MLS play.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall and 5-5-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Austin FC won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Nick Lima (injured).

Colorado: Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines, Younes Namli (injured), Kellyn Acosta.