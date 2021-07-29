Nets pick Thomas, acquire rights to Sharpe late in 1st round

Cameron Thomas answers questions during an interview after being selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin) AP

The Brooklyn Nets took LSU's Cameron Thomas on Thursday night with the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft, adding the SEC's leading scorer to their high-powered roster.

The Nets then added North Carolina center Day'Ron Sharpe after acquiring the rights to the No. 29 pick from Phoenix in a pending trade.

Thomas averaged 23 points last season as a freshman. Only Pete Maravich, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then still known as Chris Jackson) and Bob Pettit ever averaged more in their first seasons at LSU.

Thomas, who led the nation with 194 free throws made last season, would join a roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden that was second in the NBA with more than 118 points per game last season.

The 6-foot-11 Sharpe averaged 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 19.2 minutes or the Tar Heels.