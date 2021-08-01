Wainwright expected to start for St. Louis against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (44-61, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (52-52, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-6, 3.51 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -139, Twins +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Polanco and the Twins will take on the Cardinals Sunday.

The Cardinals are 29-21 on their home turf. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 62 total runs batted in.

The Twins have gone 20-31 away from home. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-1. Jorge Alcala notched his third victory and Ryan Jeffers went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Jake Woodford took his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 49 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 38 extra base hits and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.70 ERA

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).