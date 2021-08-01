New York to visit Miami Sunday

New York Yankees (55-48, third in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (44-60, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +130, Yankees -155; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Joey Gallo and the Yankees will take on the Marlins Sunday.

The Marlins are 24-25 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 74 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 28-25 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .322, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .369.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-2. Lucas Luetge earned his fourth victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for New York. David Hess registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 74 RBIs and is batting .264.

Judge is second on the Yankees with 91 hits and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Yankees: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: (triceps), Chris Gittens: (ankle).