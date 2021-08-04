Buehler expected to start for Los Angeles against Houston

Houston Astros (64-42, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-43, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (8-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (11-1, 2.19 ERA, .89 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -170, Astros +149; over/under is 8 runs

The Dodgers are 33-18 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .423 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .557 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Astros have gone 30-22 away from home. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .338, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .387.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-2. Luis Garcia secured his third victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Trevor Bauer registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 45 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Astros: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Michael Brantley: (ankle), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).