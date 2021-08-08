FC Dallas shuts out Austin FC 2-0, Hollingshead scores

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff gestures from the sideline during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) AP

Jesus Ferreira’s goal helped Dallas claim a 2-0 win over Austin on Saturday.

Ryan Hollingshead scored first for Dallas (5-7-6) in the 50th minute, assisted by Szabolcs Schon. Ferreira finished the scoring for Dallas in the shutout in the 63rd minute, assisted by Schon.

Austin (4-9-4) outshot Dallas 10-8, with four shots on goal to five for Dallas.

Jimmy Maurer saved all three shots he faced for Dallas. Brad Stuver saved three of the five shots he faced for Austin.

Both teams next play Saturday. Dallas hosts Sporting Kansas City and Austin visits Real Salt Lake.