Tigers’ Cabrera gets day off as he nears 500th home run

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) reacts after flying out in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) AP

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wasn't in the lineup Sunday against the Cleveland Indians as he closes in on his 500th career home run.

Cabrera, who has 498 homers, got a planned day off after playing nine straight games. He went 1 for 6 with two walks in the series' first two games Friday and Saturday.

Cabrera has homered 50 times against the Indians — his most against any team. The Tigers are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday at Baltimore. Cabrera would become the 28th player to hit at least 500 homers.

“I give Miguel a series by series plan,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I'm pretty mapped out, especially for him. He's easy to do, trying to lengthen his season, keep him sharp, keep him healthy. Day games after night games, he's going to have a couple (planned days off). He may play all three games in Baltimore. He might get the last game off.”

The Tigers and Indians play again next weekend at Comerica Park.

“I'm going to try to play him in all home games if I can,” Hinch said. “I give him a mapped-out schedule a week or two in advance, when he's playing first, when he's going to DH.”

Cabrera is batting .248 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs. Jonathan Schoop played first base and Eric Haase was the DH on Sunday.