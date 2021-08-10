Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Orioles

Detroit Tigers (54-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-72, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-5, 7.67 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -113, Tigers -105; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to play the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 17-34 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .400 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .552 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Tigers are 22-35 on the road. Detroit is slugging .397 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a slugging percentage of .461.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Erasmo Ramirez earned his first victory and Robbie Grossman went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for Detroit. Spenser Watkins registered his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini ranks second on the Orioles with 60 RBIs and is batting .258.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .415.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .253 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion), Chris Davis: (back), Pedro Severino: (knee).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).