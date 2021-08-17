Sports

Jones’ double-double helps Sun snap Lynx’s 8-game win streak

The Associated Press

Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) attempts to move past Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier (24) duringWNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) attempts to move past Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier (24) duringWNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Sarah Gordon AP
UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 on Tuesday night to snap the Lynx's eight-game winning streak.

Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made all five of their free-throw attempts to help Connecticut go 14 for 16.

DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand.

Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut's lead to 62-46.

Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota (13-8). The Lynx turned it over 17 times and shot just seven free throws.

The teams play each other again on Thursday night.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service