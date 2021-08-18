Pizarro scores in 93rd minute to send Miami past Chicago

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro reacts after scoring the game-winning goal in added time of an MLS soccer match against Chicago Fire, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 3-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Rodolfo Pizarro in second-half stoppage time to give Inter Miami a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Pizarro one-touched Victor Ulloa’s pass inside the far post in the 93rd for his first goal of the season.

Miami (5-9-4) won its third straight home game, while Chicago (5-10-5) had its road winless streak extended to 18 matches — with 12 losses.

Robbie Robinson tied it at 2 for Miami in the 62nd with a chip shot over goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Indiana Vassilev, in his first start for Miami, opened the scoring in the 34th minute by tapping home a rebound in front of the net.

Francisco Calvo headed in Luka Stojanovic’s corner kick to tie it at 1 in the 40th. Stojanovic gave Chicago a 2-1 lead in the 48th with a point-blank redirection of Stanislav Ivanov’s pass to the penalty spot.