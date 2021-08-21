Freeland scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-82, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-66, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-7, 5.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -158, Diamondbacks +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Arizona will meet on Saturday.

The Rockies are 42-21 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .414 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-46 away from home. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .371.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-4. Robert Stephenson secured his first victory and Garrett Hampson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Brett de Geus took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and has 70 RBIs.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 39 extra base hits and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .293 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).