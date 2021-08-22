Clarendon, Dangerfield lead Lynx to 101-95 win over Sky

Layshia Claredon scored 18 points, Crystal Dangerfield had nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 101-95 on Saturday night.

Kayla McBride also scored 16 points, Sylvia Fowles added 15 points and three blocks, Napheesa Collier scored 14 points and Aerial Powers had 10 for Minnesota (14-9).

The Lynx took their biggest lead at 47-34 when Fowles made a layup with 2:17 left in the second quarter. Courtney Vandersloot scored nine point during a 10-1 run to close the first half and trim the Sky's deficit to four and Kahleah Copper made a layup to cap a 9-1 spurt and make it 63-62 — Chicago's first lead since midway through the first quarter — with about three minutes left in the third. McBride answered with a jumper on the other end and Minnesota led the rest of the way.

Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 27 points apiece for Chicago (11-12). They combined to shoot 20 of 30 from the field, 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Chicago's Candace Parker set out after reaggravating a left ankle injury.