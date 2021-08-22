Fagundez has goal, assist to help Austin beat Timbers 3-1

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla jumps over Austin FC defender Nick Lima to head the ball during an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP) AP

Cecilio Domínguez converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Diego Fagundez added a goal and an assist and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Saturday night.

Domínguez, a 27-year-old designated player from Paraguay, opened the scoring from the spot after video review confirmed a foul in the area by Josecarlos Van Rankin. Fagundez put away an arcing ball-in by Nick Lima with a header from 6 yards out in the 14th minute and then, after defender Bill Tuiola fell into goal as he blocked a shot by Jon Gallagher, played a ball to Sebastian Driussi for a one-touch finish that made it 3-0 in the 29th. It was the first MLS goal by the 25-year-old Argentine, who signed as designated player with Austin (5-11-1) on July 29.

Dairon Asprilla scored his career-high fifth goal of the season for Portland (7-10-3) to cap the scoring in the 55th minute. The 29-year-old came into this season with 47 starts and seven goals over six MLS seasons.

Austin scored a club-record four goals in its win over the Timbers on July 1.

Portland is winless in five straight away matches against expansion teams, conceding at least three goals in all four losses. The Timbers are winless in their last three games, including a 6-2 home loss to the rival Seattle Sounders.