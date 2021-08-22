Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (59-66, third in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (64-57, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 4.80 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 4.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -240, Tigers +199; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Detroit will face off on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 32-26 in home games in 2020. Toronto has a collective batting average of .264 this season, led by Teoscar Hernandez with an average of .312.

The Tigers have gone 26-36 away from home. Detroit's lineup has 139 home runs this season, Robbie Grossman leads them with 18 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-0. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his 12th victory and Randal Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Wily Peralta registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 36 home runs and is slugging .605.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .428.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (abdominal).