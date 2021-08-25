Sports

AP source: Panthers sign Robby Anderson to $37.5M extension

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

FILE - Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) walks down the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, file photo. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition, he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.

Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets and he will be reunited this year with former teammate Sam Darnold this season in Carolina. Anderson's best season with the Jets came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 941 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

