Goldschmidt homers twice, Cards edge Tigers in 10 innings

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (68) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single as Paul Goldschmidt, left, come in to score the game-winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Nootbaar lined a two-out single to right field off Michael Fulmer (5-6) in the 10th to score Goldschmidt, who had been intentionally walked.

Tigers pinch-hitter Harold Castro tied it 2-2 in the ninth with a soft single to center off closer Alex Reyes, who blew his third save in 31 chances.

T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched a scoreless 10th.

Goldschmidt homered in the first and third innings.

ASTROS 6, ROYALS 5, 10 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift Houston over Kansas City.

Kyle Tucker singled with no outs in the 10th to send automatic runner Bregman to third. Meyers then hit a comebacker that struck pitcher Joel Payamps (0-3) and pulled him toward first base. Payamps tossed the ball to first for the meaningless out as Bregman slid home.

Kendall Graveman (5-0) struck out one in a scoreless 10th.

Whit Merrifield hit a grand slam with two outs in the seventh to put the Royals up 5-3.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

CUBS 5, ROCKIES 2, GAME 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Chicago beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber (9-8) over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run.

Reliever Codi Heuer (5-2) got four outs for the win. Adam Morgan pitched a perfect seventh for his first save.

C.J. Cron hit his team-leading 22nd homer for the Rockies.