Davies, David, Hutchison on Canada roster for qualifiers

Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball in the air during the German Supercup soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

Alphonso Davies. Jonathan David and Atiba Hutchinson are returning to Canada's national team for World Cup qualifying after missing the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986, Canada is in the final round of qualifying for the first time since the leadup to the 1998 tournament.

Hutchinson and David were left off Canada’s Gold Cup roster ahead of European preseasons, and Davies was sidelined by an ankle inury. All three were on the roster announced Thursday.

Toronto forward Ayo Akinola will miss the qualifiers after tearing an ACL during a 1-0 loss to the United States at the Gold Cup.

Canada opens Sept. 2 against Honduras in Toronto, plays the U.S. three days later at Nashville, Tennessee. and hosts El Salvador on Sept. 8 in Toronto.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Maxime Crépeau (Vancouver), James Pantemis (Montreal)

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe (Hatayspor, Turkey), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany), Alistair Johnston (Nashville, U.S.), Doneil Henry (Suwon, South Korea), Scott Kennedy (Regensburg, Germany), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Kamal Miller (Montréal), Steven Vitória (Moreirense, Portugal)

Midfielders: Stephen Eustáquio (Paços de Ferreira, Portugal), Liam Fraser (Toronto), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas, Turkey), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado, U.S.), Jonathan Osorio(Toronto) Samuel Piette (Montréal), David Wotherspoon (Scotland)

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (New England, U.S.), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver), Jonathan David (Lille, France), Junior Hoilett (Reading, England), Cyle Larin (Besiktas, Turkey)