Madrid wins 1-0 at Betis amid Mbappé transfer speculation

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton) AP

Amid rising speculation in the Spanish capital that Kylian Mbappé could soon be on his way, Real Madrid won 1-0 at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Right back Dani Carvajal volleyed in a pass from Karim Benzema in the 61st minute on a counterattack led by Vinícius Júnior, who again proved decisive to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The match was Madrid’s last before the summer transfer window closes Tuesday night. Paris Saint-Germain acknowledged this week that it had rejected an offer from Madrid to sign Mbappé. But the French club added that it was still open to negotiations over a blockbuster move for the player seen by many as soccer's leading talent for years to come.

Vinícius was the focus of Madrid’s attack in the Brazilian’s first start of the season after he had come off the bench to score goals in a 4-1 win at Alavés and a 3-3 draw at Levante.

Eden Hazard lost his spot in the starting 11 amid rumors that he could be on the move to Juventus to fill the hole left by Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United in this summer's shuffle of soccer's top stars.

Hazard went on in the 77th to replace Vinícius.