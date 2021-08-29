Cloud sparks 2nd-half rally, Mystics beat Wings 76-75

Natasha Cloud scored 21 points and Shavonte Zellous hit a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a second-half comeback in the Washington Mystics' 76-75 victory over the Dallas Wings on Saturday night.

Washington was without Elena Delle Donne, who returned a week ago after missing 22 months following a pair or back surgeries. Delle Donne came out of Thursday’s game after 12 minutes as a precaution and is considered day-to-day. The Mystics also were without Tina Charles because of a left glute strain.

Dallas built a 17-9 lead after one quarter and a 35-19 advantage at intermission, but the Mystics scored 57 second-half points. Cloud, who scored all 21 points in the second half, hit three 3s and scored 15 points in the third quarter to help spark the rally.

Zellous hit a 3 early in the fourth to give the Mystics their first lead, 54-53 and Cloud and buried a long 3 30-seconds later to extend the Washington lead to four, 57-53.

Myisha Hines-Allen added 15 points and Theresa Plaisance had 11 for Washington (10-15). The Mystics had lost nine of their previous 11 games.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points to lead the Wings (11-15), hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds, including a 28-footer as time expired to pull Dallas within one.

Isabelle Harrison added 18 points for Dallas and Marina Mabrey had 17.