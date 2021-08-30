Jax scheduled to start for Minnesota against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (78-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-72, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (3-2, 6.29 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +140, Brewers -161; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Milwaukee will play on Sunday.

The Twins are 32-33 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with 24, averaging one every 19.3 at-bats.

The Brewers have gone 42-23 away from home. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .369.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-4. Caleb Thielbar earned his sixth victory and Miguel Sano went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Minnesota. Adrian Houser registered his sixth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 52 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and is batting .272.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.09 ERA

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring).