Megill expected to start for New York against Washington

Washington Nationals (55-73, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (62-67, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-8, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -176, Nationals +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Washington will face off on Sunday.

The Mets are 37-27 on their home turf. New York has hit 135 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 29, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Nationals have gone 24-40 away from home. Washington has a collective .258 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .297.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-3. Trevor May earned his sixth victory and Kevin Pillar went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Ryne Harper registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .499.

Soto leads the Nationals with 70 RBIs and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).