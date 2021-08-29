Joe Durant holds off Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge

Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge.

The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

A stroke behind Langer and Doug Barron entering the round, Durant had four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine and added a birdie on the par-5 16th. He drove left on 18 into an adjacent fairway, hit his second over the trees but well short of the green, also left his third short and chipped past.

Langer parred the 18th, hitting into two bunkers, in a 70. Two days after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, the German star had just one back-nine birdie — matching Durant on the 16th. Langer has 41 Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin’s record.

Steven Alker was third at 15 under after a 67.

Barron (72), Steve Flesch (64) and K.J. Choi (66) were 14 under.

Vijay Singh had an albatross on 16 — holing out with a 5-wood — in a 67. He tied for seventh with Stephen Leaney (68) at 13 under.

Defending champion Jim Furyk (70) tied for 10th at 10 under.