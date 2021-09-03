Ogunbowale hits late FTs to seal Wings’ victory over Dream

Allisha Gray had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 72-68 on Thursday night.

Ogunbowale took an inbounds pass with 29.2 seconds left and dribbled down the clock before splitting two defenders at the top of the key. Her jumper was short, but Moriah Jefferson grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it out to Ogunbowale, who was fouled with less than a second to play. Ogunbowale made both free throws to seal it.

Jefferson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Dallas (12-15). Isabelle Harrison added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas ended the first half on a 10-1 run to take a 36-31 lead into the break.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (6-20) with 25 points and seven assists. Monique Billings had 15 points and 11 boards, and Shekinna Stricklen scored 10.