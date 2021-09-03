Breanna Stewart scores 33 points, Storm beat Liberty 85-75

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike during the fist quarter of a WNBA basketball game Thursday Sept. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) AP

Breanna Stewart scored 33 points and the Seattle Storm pulled away to beat the New York Liberty 85-75 on Thursday night.

The Storm (19-10) ended a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-5 since the Commissioner’s Cup final.

Rebecca Allen hit a 19-footer to give the Liberty a 66-63 lead with 9:05 left. Epiphanny Prince converted a layup to get the Storm within one with 7:41 left. After Allen answered with two free throws, Prince scored on an assist from Stewart, who then made four straight baskets to make it 75-68. Sue Bird converted four straight free throws in the final minute to set the final score.

Stewart was 12 of 22 from the field and had five assists and eight rebounds. Mercedes Russell added 14 points.

Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points and seven assists to lead New York (11-18). Allen added 17 points and Natasha Howard had 15.

ACES 90, SKY 83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum, Riquna Williams and A’ja Wilson each scored 21 points and Las Vegas beat Chicago.

Chelsea Gray added 13 points for the Aces (20-7). Las Vegas used a 14-0 run to close the first quarter and maintained control until late in the third quarter.

Courtney Vandersloot made a 3-pointer, followed with a three-point play before Candace Parker made a layup and a tip-in and Chicago’s 10-0 run made reduced it to 69-65 to end the third.

Stefanie Dolson’s 3 with 7:25 left gave Chicago (14-14) its first lead since early in the first before the Aces outscored it 19-10 to seal it.

Parker had 30 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago.

The Aces were without center Liz Cambage who tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the WNBA’s health and safety protocols.

LYNX 66, SPARKS 57

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 17 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 17 rebounds and Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Minnesota (17-9) closed on a 17-4 run, highlighted by a long 3-poiner by Aerial Powers with 3:11 left for a five-point lead. Los Angeles (10-18) was held to four points in the fourth quarter, going 1 for 13 from the field.

Powers finished with 13 points for Minnesota. Fowles was 7 of 10 from the field, but the Lynx shot just 34.5%.

Ogwumike had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Los Angeles. Wheeler finished with 16 points and seven assists. Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver did not play.

WINGS 72, DREAM, 68

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Allisha Gray had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points and Dallas beat Atlanta.

Moriah Jefferson added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Dallas (12-15). Courtney Williams led Atlanta (6-20) with 25 points and seven assists.