John and Brittany Force lead qualifying at NHRA US Nationals

The father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force dominated qualifying Friday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

The 72-year-old John Force had a run of 3.877 seconds at 330.72 mph in Funny Car in a Chevrolet Camaro. Brittany Force led in Top Fuel with a 3.684 at 334.57.

Brittany Force is trying to qualify No. 1 for the sixth straight race and eighth time this season. Last month in Topeka, Kansas, the Forces became the first father-daughter winners on the same day in NHRA history.

“It says a lot about this team,” Brittany Force said. “We want No. 1 qualifiers and we want to win on raceday. We want to do it here at the biggest race of the season. I love this place and we want to get this win. There’s so much history behind this race and winning here is the one thing every driver wants to do. I’ve been chasing the Indy win and we want to come out here and do it this weekend.”

Kyle Koretsky led in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Koretsky had a 6.572 at 208.07 in a Camaro, and Krawiec ran a 6.826 at 199.40 on a Buell.