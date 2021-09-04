Turner’s error lets Posey, Giants take 1st over Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez, right, celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP AP

SAN FRANCISCO

The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1.

After both teams scored in the 10th, San Francisco loaded the bases in the 11th against Evan Phillips (1-1), the Dodgers’ 11th pitcher.

Posey hit a grounder to Turner, who had plenty of time but zipped a throw that pulled first baseman Will Smith off the bag — normally a catcher, Smith had never played the position in college or as a pro before entering in the 10th.

Smith desperately tried to reach back to tag first base as Posey crossed. With fans chanting ’“Safe! Safe!” and players on both sides watching and waiting, the safe call was confirmed.

Jarlin García (6-3) got the win.

BLUE JAYS 11, ATHLETICS 10

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth and Toronto rallied three times to stun Oakland.

Semien connected off Sergio Romo (1-1) for his 34th home run of the season, sparking a wild celebration at home plate. Semien left the A's as a free agent last offseason to sign an $18 million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth before Oakland pulled away for an 8-2 lead. Gurriel’s slam capped a six-run eighth inning against Lou Trivino and Yusmeiro Petit to tie it again.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (7-1) gave up Mark Canha’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth before Romo allowed a single, a double and Semien’s shot.

ANGELS 3, RANGERS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and threw a stateside career-high 117 pitches in seven innings, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

The Japanese two-way star leads the majors with 42 homers and dropped his ERA to 2.97. He went at least seven innings for the fifth time in 20 starts this season. He reached at least 100 pitches for the fourth time in 32 big league starts. His previous high pitch count was 110 against Tampa Bay on May 20, 2018.

The last time Ohtani (9-1) threw at least 117 pitches was his last regular-season game in the Japanese League, when he had 124 for the Nippon Ham Fighters against Sapporo in October of 2017.

The game remained knotted until the sixth inning, when Jo Adell got aboard on an infield single with two outs, advanced to third on Brandon Marsh’s double and scored when Max Stassi hit a deep grounder to short off Dennis Santana (2-4). Isiah Kiner-Falefa tried to make a play at first, but the throw was wide and brought Lowe off the bag.

Steve Cishek worked the eighth and Raisel Iglesias the ninth for his 30th save in 35 opportunities.

YANKEES 4, ORIOLES 3, 11 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton led off the 11th inning with an RBI single and New York came back to edge Baltimore,

Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the race for the first AL wild card.

Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI single in the 10th that put Baltimore ahead 3-2. DJ LeMahieu answered with a tying single in the bottom half.

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes (6-2) wriggled out of a first-and-third, none-out jam in the top of the 11th.

Stanton, whose homer in the fourth provided the Yankees’ first hit against Orioles starter John Means, grounded a 2-1 pitch from Dillon Tate (0-6) up the middle, easily scoring automatic runner Aaron Judge from second with the winning run.

Trey Mancini’s two-out homer in the sixth chased Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Jorge Mateo, a former Yankees farmhand, tied the game by homering off Jonathan Loaisiga with one out in the seventh.

RED SOX 8, INDIANS 5

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, then delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh that sent Boston past Cleveland.

Hunter Renfroe added a three-run homer in the seventh as Boston won its third straight, holding its spot for the second AL wild-card spot with 25 games remaining.

Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Araúz also homered for the Red Sox, who added their ninth player to the COVID-related injured list in a one-week span earlier Friday yet won again with a piecemeal lineup.

José Ramírez hit his 33rd homer for Cleveland and added an RBI single in the ninth. Austin Hedges hit a two-run homer in the seventh, tying it at 3-all briefly before Boston batted around.

Adam Ottavino (4-3) was the winner, and Garrett Whitlock got the last four outs for his second save. Cal Quantrill (4-3) was the loser.

ASTROS 6, PADRES 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa’s three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for Houston, which beat scuffling San Diego.

Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single.

The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses at Seattle. They hadn’t scored since the eighth inning of a 4-3 win over the Mariners on Monday.

Blake Taylor (3-4) got the final out of the seventh for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

CARDINALS 15, BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered twice in the first three innings to help St. Louis rout Milwaukee in a milestone performance for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

St. Louis hit a season-high six homers. Arenado drove a two-run shot in the first inning and went deep again in the third for his 28th and 29th of the season. Molina hit a grand slam, Harrison Bader had a three-run shot, Tyler O’Neill provided a two-run blast and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot.

It marked the 300th game to feature Wainwright and Molina as the Cardinals’ starting pitcher-catcher combination. That total makes them the fourth-most prolific battery.

The Cardinals pulled within 1 1/2 games of Cincinnati for the second NL wild card. The record is held by former Detroit teammates Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who formed the Tigers’ starting battery for 324 games.

Wainwright (14-7) carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh and ended up allowing two runs — one earned — and four hits in 6 1/3 innings to continue his history of success at American Family Field. The 40-year-old right-hander struck out four and walked three.

All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta (9-4) was the loser.

METS 6, NATIONALS 2, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Pillar drove in two with a 10th-inning double and New York recovered after blowing a late lead to beat Washington for its fifth straight victory.

Pete Alonso singled to score automatic runner Francisco Lindor leading off the 10th, and Pillar’s double off Austin Voth (3-1) stretched the lead to 5-2. Jonathan Villar added another RBI single before Jeurys Familia pitched a clean 10th.

The surge bailed out closer Edwin Díaz (5-4), who allowed two runs in the ninth, the first he has allowed since Aug. 6. Juan Soto homered for Washington.

MARINERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead Seattle past Arizona.

Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race.

Kelenic’s go-ahead single off Taylor Clarke (1-2) landed just inside the left field foul line and scored Kyle Seager, who started the 10th on second base.

Yohan Ramirez worked the 10th for the Mariners for his second save. Justus Sheffield (7-8) pitched a scoreless ninth. Seattle improved to 13-4 in extra innings.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for AL Central-leading Chicago, allowing six runs in three innings in a loss to Kansas City.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for much of the year.”

Chicago remained 9 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland for the division lead, and Keuchel (8-8) is battling to show he’s worth a postseason roster spot.

Michael A. Taylor had three RBIs and Adalberto Mondesi drove in two more for Kansas City. Carlos Hernandez (5-1) was solid again, pitching six innings with two runs, five hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

CUBS 6, PIRATES 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the Cubs' victory over Pittsburgh after testing positive for COVID-19.

Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive victory. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both are vaccinated. Bench coach Andy Green is running the team while Ross is away. But Green was ejected by umpire Tom Hallion in the sixth inning after it looked as if he was upset with Kevin Newman’s slide into second on a potential double play.

Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for last-place Pittsburgh. Hoy Park also went deep.

Trevor Megill (1-0) was the winner, and Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth for his second save. Shelby Miller (0-1) was the loser.

RAYS 5, TWINS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Wacha struck out seven over six innings, Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI triple during a three-run second and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota,

The AL East-leading Rays had lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak.

Wacha (3-4) gave up two runs and three hits, including two homers. He was 0-2 with a 6.99 ERA in his previous eight starts. Andrew Kittredge, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save.

Jorge Polanco and Ryan Jeffers homered for the Twins. Randy Dobnak (1-7) took the loss.

MARLINS 10, PHILLIES 3

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Rojas had two hits and three RBIs during during a seven-run sixth inning and Miami ended Philadelphia's six-game winning streak.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled and Jesús Sánchez homered for the Marlins.

Steven Okert (1-1) got the final out in the sixth for his first win since 2017. Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop followed with perfect innings and Zach Thompson closed it with a scoreless ninth. Kyle Gibson (10-6) was the loser.

TIGERS 15, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dustin Garneau hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, Robbie Grossman had a three-run blast and Detroit routed Cincinnati.

Garneau’s first homer, a liner into the left-field seats, came during a six-run sixth inning in which Detroit had eight of its 18 hits. Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers.

Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez homered for the Reds, NL wild-card contenders who have lost five of six.

Derek Holland (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to get the win. Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6) allowed four hits and four runs through 3 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 4, BRAVES 3

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela overcame a leadoff home run by Ozzie Albies, pitching seven strong innings in Colorado's victory over Atlanta.

The Braves maintained a two-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia.

Charlie Blackmon homered for the second time in two nights and C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning. Senzatela (4-9) allowed six hits and three runs. Carlos Estévez pitched a hitless ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.

Huascar Ynoa (4-5) took the loss.