Severino’s sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3

Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino watches his run scoring sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. The Orioles won 4-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh.

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and manager Aaron Boone went to his All-Star closer with the save taken out of play.

Ryan Mountcastle struck out against Chapman (5-4) leading off but reached via wild pitch. Austin Hays singled and Trey Mancini walked to load the bases, and Chapman struck out Ramón Urías before Severino’s fly to deep left field easily scored Mountcastle from third.

Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres ended Baltimore’s unexpected no-hit bid with an RBI infield single with one out in the seventh that bounced off second baseman Jahmai Jones’ glove.

Cole Sulser (4-3) got the last out of the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth to end Baltimore’s three-hitter.

Rookie right-hander Chris Ellis allowed several hard line drives but held New York without a hit over five innings. Tanner Scott worked a perfect sixth before running into trouble in the seventh.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel's RBI single capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Chicago over Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.

Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. Alfonso Rivas singled home a run in the ninth that drew the Cubs within 6-5 and Rafael Ortega’s third hit of the game tied it.

Scott Effross (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win. Chris Stratton (5-1) took the loss.

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Wilmer Difo had two RBIs for the Pirates.

BLUE JAYS 10, ATHLETICS 8

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and Toronto beat Oakland for its sixth victory in seven games.

Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer while Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots for Toronto.

Mark Canha hit a three-run homer for Oakland and finished with four RBIs. Sean Murphy added a two-run blast and Matt Chapman hit a solo shot.

Berríos (10-7) allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings. He walked none and struck out seven.

Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (0-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 2-3 innings.

RAYS 11, TWINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit one of the Rays' franchise record-tying six homers and drove in four runs, Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 34 games and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.

Díaz had an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer off Andrew Albers during a five-run second.

Franco broke a tie with Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21 on his first-inning RBI single.

Jordan Luplow, Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Nelson Cruz and Brandon Lowe also homered for Rays.

Chris Archer (1-1) allowed four runs and four hits over five innings. Dietrich Enns picked up his first career save.

Minnesota got homers from Miguel Sanó and Jorge Polanco. Albers (1-1) allowed nine runs and 10 hits, including four homers, over three innings.

METS 11, NATIONALS 9, 9 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and New York, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended its winning streak to six with a win in the opener of a split doubleheader against Washington.

Ahead 9-0 in the fourth, the Mets saw the Nationals force extra innings on Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-all.

Mets reliever Trevor May (7-2) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. Heath Hembree pitched the ninth to record his ninth save.

Lindor led off the ninth with his 12th homer, connecting against closer Kyle Finnegan (4-6) to also score the automatic runner from second. Michael Conforto and Javier Báez also homered for New York.

Washington lost its seventh in a row.