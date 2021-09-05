Dike has goal, assist in return, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Júnior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dike side-footed a one-touch pass to Urso for a first-timer that capped the scoring in the 69th minute.

Orlando City (10-4-8) has won five straight against the defending MLS champion Crew, its longest winning streak against any team in its MLS history, and is unbeaten in seven straight overall.

Dike blasted a top-netter in the 26th minute, and Silvester van de Water redirected a long arcing ball-in by Ruan to make it 2-0 about three minutes later.

After an Orlando City own goal in the 52nd minute, Miguel Berry bounced a shot over the head of goalkeeper Adam Grinwis to pull the Crew (7-10-6) even in the 54th.

Columbus has lost seven of its last eight.