Cowboys’ Martin likely to miss opener after positive test

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to open the season at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without right guard Zack Martin after the four-time All-Pro tested positive for COVID-19.

Martin is the latest of several Dallas starters to test positive and miss time, but the others have since returned. Coach Mike McCarthy said news of Martin's positive test came Saturday. Backup tackle Brandon Knight is also on the COVID-19 list.

Third-year pro Connor McGovern is the likely replacement for Martin as the Cowboys get set for Thursday's visit to the Bucs and seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Asked if Martin's positive test would keep him from playing in the opener, McCarthy said, “I would say so.”

If Martin is out, the Cowboys will again be without one of their top three offensive linemen after the trio never played together in 2020.

Martin was limited to 10 games with a calf issue, and seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith played in just two games before season-ending neck surgery. A hip problem that required surgery kept right tackle La'el Collins out all season.

Among the other Dallas starters to miss time late in the preseason in healthy and safety protocols were left guard Connor Williams, receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.