McKennie doesn’t dress for qualifier after violating rules

Weston McKennie warms up during soccer practice for the U.S. Men's National Team Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Midfielder Weston McKennie did not dress for Sunday night's World Cup qualifier against Canada after violating team COVID-19 rules.

McKennie, who plays for Juventus, had started Thursday night's opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and is among the top American players.

“Unfortunately, I am suspended for tonight's match due to a violation of team COVID-19 protocols,” McKennie said in a statement he posted on Instagram. “I am sorry for my actions. I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon.”