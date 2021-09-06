England 131-2 chasing 368 to beat India in riveting 4th test

India's Virat Kohli celebrates as England's Dawid Malan is run out on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP

England’s bid for its highest successful run-chase in test cricket was stalled by the loss of two wickets before lunch on Day 5 of a riveting fourth test against India, boosting the tourists’ chances of victory at the Oval on Monday.

Set 368 to win, England was 131-2 and needing 237 more runs. There are a minimum 63 overs remaining.

The momentum of a match that has oscillated throughout the opening four days swung India’s way when Dawid Malan was run out for 5 with about 30 minutes left in the session, attempting a quick single with Haseeb Hameed.

A slight hesitation after being called through by Hameed saw Malan need to dive with his bat extended, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was quick to take a throw by substitute fielder Mayank Agarwal just above the stumps and whip off the bails. Malan was just out.

Rory Burns (50) was the first batsman to depart, one ball after both reaching his half-century and bringing up the 100-run partnership for the first wicket.

On a pitch that had been docile, Shardul Thakur managed to get some seam movement as the ball nipped away from the left-hander and caught the edge for a catch behind.

Hameed, dropped on 55 by Mohammed Siraj at mid-on, was battling away on 62 not out while England captain Joe Root was unbeaten on 8.

England started the day under a bright sky and on 77-0, requiring 291 more runs to set a new national record for a fourth-innings chase — bettering the 362-9 scored by a Ben Stokes-inspired team against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

It would be the ninth best of all-time in tests and the highest at the Oval, beating England’s 263-9 against Australia in 1902.

England only scored 54 runs in the first session, though, with Ravindra Jadeja holding up one end for almost the entire session with his left-arm spin into the rough.

A draw is the most likely result at the moment.